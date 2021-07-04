OMEGA X tests NEGATIVE for Covid 19; Will re test as a precaution & postpone promotional activities too

OMEGA X will be retested for Covid 19 after their initial negative results. Read on to find out.

This year seems to be doused in worries of the ongoing pandemic and vaccination woes! While the world is slowly getting back to its feet, it has not been an easy ride at all. The rampant spread of Covid 19 is still a harsh reality and several Korean celebrities are either isolating themselves or waiting for their Covid test results to come through to determine their next course of action.

On July 4, Spire Entertainment, OMEGA X's agency, posted an official update on the group's fan cafe! In the detailed statement, they issued a clarification stating that the debut showcase for OMEGA X’s first mini-album, VAMOS, was held as per infection prevention guidelines provided by the disease control authorities. The debut showcase was held on June 30, and on the evening of July 2, the disease control authorities contacted us as part of their epidemiological surveys. The agency clarified that the members decided to get themselves voluntarily tested and well, the members and their staff all tested negative.

However, on July 4, the label was contacted again to let them know that a confirmed case of Covid 19 was present at the showcase. Hence, as a precautionary measure, they have decided to postpone the video fan sign event that was to be held today at 7 p.m. KST and all the artists and staff will be retested for Covid 19 as a precaution. They sincerely apologised to OMEGA X's fans for causing them concern and will keep them updated about future promotional activities.

For those unversed, OMEGA X is an eleven-member boy group that debuted on June 30 with their debut mini-album, VAMOS.

