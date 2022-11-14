OMEGA X to hold a press conference to explain their side of Spire Ent’s CEO’s abuse

OMEGA X will be speaking about the mistreatment that they received from their agency at an upcoming press conference arranged by the group’s members. On November 14 it was announced that boy group OMEGA X will hold a conference for media personnel on the afternoon of November 16 at the Seoul Bar Association building in Seocho, Seoul.

OMEGA X press conference

It was notified by the legal representatives of the K-pop boy group that the press conference will be held in order to explain the current situation and talk about their upcoming plans directly. More details regarding the group’s side and other occurrences will be shared at the event.

Trademark

It was noted by some reports that the law firm responsible for legal representation of the OMEGA X members has applied for registering the trademarks related to the group. OMEGA X, their fandom FOR X and the currently trending tag of PROTECTOMEGAX have reportedly been asked to be registered by the members under the ownership of their names on November 7.

Spire Entertainment

The agency which was originally led by CEO Kang who has been named as the main perpetrator in the situation and has since voluntarily resigned led OMEGA X right from their formation to their tours, all promotions in over the last year and more. They have so far released notices unsatisfactory to the fans of the group, having apologised in one, taking responsibility for the whole controversy. The agency has in fact continued to pretend as if all is well in paradise by sharing birthday and anniversary wishes on their social media handles, only halting the in-person promotions which would involve the members of OMEGA X. Reportedly, the agency has asked for a substantial amount of money in order to let the K-pop stars off the hook by demanding settlement fees.

Initial reports

After a fan detailed their experience from outside a Los Angeles hotel where they allegedly witnessed the then-CEO of Spire Entertainment inflicting physical and verbal abuse as well as threatening the members in the public, more witnesses of past similar incidents came up. The mistreatment of OMEGA X by their agency was recorded on multiple accounts and video evidence was released regarding the same incident. It also showed the former CEO banging on the group’s doors and threatening them as well as their managers.



Latest updates

According to detailed reports made later on as well as the revelation of text messages between the CEO, the chairman and the group, it was noted that four members had tested COVID-19 positive according to their self-kit test results. However they were asked to perform at their Chile show anyway not caring about the health of the artists or the quarantine guidelines of the location. Furthermore, it was noted that Chairman Hwang who is reportedly the husband of former CEO Kang, is still at the company and has previously threatened the boys, raising doubts about the current environment of the agency if the group were to return to working there.

Social media

As the group returned to South Korea at their own expense after the agency unilaterally cancelled their flight tickets, the fans were worried for the safety of the group as well as needed regular updates from the members. OMEGA X decided to launch their own Instagram account to speak with their fans directly, and not under the influence of their management agency. They have asked the fans to trust and continue to support them as they figure out the situation. The agency has since not released further updates on their stand on the issue and is maintaining that they have already apologised with the voluntary resignation as their way of taking responsibility.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with physical or verbal abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.