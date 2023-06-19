OMEGA X to hold in-person fan sign events as last commitments to former agency SPIRE Entertainment

K-pop boy group OMEGA X will hold a fan sign for their first regular album Story Written in Music on the 24th and 25th of June, 2023. OMEGA X surprised fans with the happy news of holding an album signing event through their official Instagram and Twitter channels.

Boy group OMEGA X released a statement on their official Instagram and Twitter accounts regarding their upcoming fan signing event. The statement says:

“Hello, We are OMEGA X.

Firstly we would like to thank our fans FOR X for always giving us love and support. Ahead of OMEGA X's new start, we would like to inform you regarding the additional activities of their last album. OMEGA X will hold a fan sign event scheduled after their 1st regular album <Story Written in Music> on 24th June (Saturday) and 25th June (Sunday) to complete their responsibilities which can not be avoided. For a total of two days, two types of fan signs are planned to be held, one in-person fan sign event and the other video calling fan signing for the first regular album. We would like to express our deepest apologies to FOR X for surprising you all with the sudden news of the album fan signing event and the information regarding the same will be uploaded on the channel of each venue where the fan sign will be held, starting this afternoon. We again would like to express our apologies for the sudden news and ask for the understanding of FOR X for the additional album activities.

Thank you.”

About OMEGA X

OMEGA X is an 11-member group that debuted on June 30, 2021, with their first EP VAMOS. They gained massive attention due to the physical and verbal abuse allegations the members made against their agency’s officials. OMEGA X were filmed being physically assaulted by the CEO of Spire Entertainment in a restaurant and the videos went viral and this incident helped them escape the shackles of the abuse. OMEGA X went through a lot of issues during their CONNECT: Don't Give Up promotions, and canceled many other activities due to this. However, fans are excited to hear the news of the fan signing event and are all ready to support the group.