OMEGA X’s abuse situation escalates with new found video recording; Members fund their own return?

OMEGA X , a K-pop boy group that debuted in 2021, has gone on to receive love from all over the world. Recently, allegations were made against their agency’s CEO Kang Seong Hee who apparently verbally and physically abused the members of the group. After initially checking facts, the company released a statement where they addressed the situation and said that all misunderstandings have been resolved between the group and the company and the members have decided to move forward while being considerate of each other.

Video recording

Subsequently, a video recording was released by SBS News which was reportedly taken during an altercation between the CEO and OMEGA X, member Kim Jaehan being at the receiving end of it. The video shows a woman verbally abusing a boy who is holding onto his knees as she calls him out for faking it. She asks him to stop being a K-pop idol as he is always sick and does not ‘deserve’ to be one.

Another clip in the video shows the group back in the lobby of their hotel as they are further yelled at by the same woman believed to be CEO Kang. She mentions not being taken care of and dismisses the bad health of the boy before her. Even as he stumbles and falls to the ground, she calls him out and asks him to stand up. Eventually, it appears to be member Jaehan of the group who gets up and bursts into tears.

OMEGA X’s return to South Korea

On October 24, there were initial reports that the group had been stranded in Los Angeles with their return flight being cancelled last minute. CEO Kang responded by refuting it and saying that the same had been planned for their safety. New evidence and further allegations were raised with no update for quite some time from OMEGA X about their return while staff were sent back home. On October 25, it was reported that the members had to fund their own flight tickets and had left for South Korea with one manager.

Police dispatch

After the news of their flight cancellation reached the fans and the public, CEO Kang reportedly went back to the group and raised her voice. Fellow hotel guests, alarmed by the disturbance, reportedly called police twice after not backing down on the hotel security’s orders.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with physical or verbal abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.