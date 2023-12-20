OMEGA X's agency initiates legal measures to safeguard their artists' rights against baseless allegations

IPQ, the agency representing OMEGA X, released an official statement addressing their legal battle against a YouTube channel. Highlighting ongoing efforts to protect their artists, they emphasized the recent court ruling favoring OMEGA X.

OMEGA X’s company IPQ issues statement on legal action against false accusations

On December 20 KST, IPQ, the management company for OMEGA X, issued a formal statement addressing their ongoing legal battle with a YouTube channel. IPQ provided updates on the progress of their legal actions and underscored their commendable commitment to defending the rights of their artists.

The company disclosed, "We are updating you on the current status of legal proceedings against the channel." They detailed the filing of a temporary injunction to remove and prohibit the uploading of videos on the channel. The court ruled in favor of OMEGA X, citing numerous videos containing false statements that infringed upon OMEGA X's moral rights, causing intolerable harm.

Moreover, the court mandated the removal of the contentious content and imposed penalties for each day it remains unremoved. IPQ highlighted the significance of this ruling, stating, "This development is crucial as it refutes the allegations of video tampering on the channel, which formed the basis of tampering claims raised by Injiwoong."

IPQ strongly condemned the actions of individuals who, following a January lawsuit victory to suspend the exclusive contract with Spire Entertainment, accused OMEGA X of tampering to annul their contract with IPQ. IPQ deemed this an infringement on the artists' right to reputation and an unfounded assault.

In addition to legal actions for artist protection, IPQ filed a criminal complaint for defamation and business obstruction due to the dissemination of false information. They pledge further legal measures to delete videos posing a high defamation risk, staunchly safeguarding OMEGA X's standing.

Here’s all you need to know about OMEGA X

OMEGA X, a South Korean boy band formed in 2021, has swiftly made waves in the K-pop scene. With 11 talented members, namely; Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk and Yechan, their debut EP Vamos and subsequent single album What's Goin' On showcased their dynamic sound and performance prowess. Following legal victories and a standout performance at the 30th Hanteo Music Awards, where they unveiled the captivating track Dream, the group solidified their artistic versatility.

Notably, OMEGA X made headlines in May 2023 after parting ways with Spire Entertainment, later signing an exclusive contract with IPQ, marking a new chapter in their journey. Their impending return with the third mini album IYKYK (If You Know, You Know) on November 7 has fans eagerly anticipating another chapter in the group's promising trajectory.

