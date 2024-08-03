OMEGA X's Hwichan faces prosecution over s*xual assault charges against former agency, SPIRE Ent's CEO

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault, gaslighting, alcohol consumption, and abuse.

On August 2, legal sources revealed that OMEGA X member Hwichan has been forwarded to the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors’ Office on charges of forced indecent acts involving the former CEO of his previous agency, SPIRE Entertainment. The Seoul Seongdong Police Station made the transfer following a detailed investigation into the serious allegations.

The case, which has stirred significant controversy, began when SPIRE Entertainment accused Hwichan of inappropriate behavior. In a press conference held in March, SPIRE claimed that Hwichan, distressed by his impending military enlistment, assaulted then-CEO Kang Sung Hee while seeking comfort.

They presented CCTV footage to support these allegations, claiming Hwichan acted inappropriately under the influence of alcohol. The agency had initially hesitated to pursue criminal charges, concerned about the impact on Hwichan’s reputation, but decided to proceed after OMEGA X members accused Kang of misconduct.

In response, OMEGA X’s current management agency, IPQ Inc., vehemently denied the allegations against Hwichan. They countered that the CCTV footage had been misrepresented and clarified that Hwichan’s enlistment notice was issued after the alleged incident.

IPQ Inc. also provided evidence of a coercive environment created by SPIRE’s executives, including instances of verbal and physical abuse, gaslighting, and intimidation. They claimed that Hwichan’s actions were a result of coercion, not a voluntary act of misconduct.

Advertisement

This ongoing conflict between OMEGA X and SPIRE Entertainment dates back to November 2022, involving a series of legal battles and accusations. IPQ Inc. highlighted that their clients, OMEGA X's actions were not preemptive sabotage but responses to ongoing mistreatment and abuse.

Further complicating the situation, IPQ Inc. disclosed another case involving Kang Sung Hee, who faces separate assault allegations from an incident in Los Angeles in October 2022. This case has also been forwarded to the prosecution for further scrutiny.

As the legal proceedings continue, IPQ Inc. has called for a fair investigation and expressed their commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of OMEGA X members. Meanwhile, the unfolding case has left fans anxiously awaiting a resolution, hoping for justice and clarity in the midst of the ongoing dispute.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: OMEGA X's Hwichan refutes sexual assault allegations with text proof of being coerced to get close with former Spire Ent CEO