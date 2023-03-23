OMEGA X’s Jaehan and Yechan are intrigued by their connection in new posters for A Shoulder To Cry On

Web BL drama A Shoulder To Cry On's 3rd episode and the 2nd character posters have been released.

The published poster stimulated curiosity by capturing Dayeol (Kim Jaehan) and Taehyun (Shin Yechan)'s gaze toward each other. Looking at the other person with a fluttering yet subtle expression, doubling the youthful beauty, “I’m curious. The phrase full of excitement, "You are the person", raised expectations for the romance that the two will show in the future.

The new episode:

A Shoulder To Cry On's episode 3, Dayeol and Taehyun, who were trapped in the gym, created a dangerous and strange atmosphere, creating tension. As Dayeol and Taehyun deepened their feelings for each other, the intertwined emotions reached their peak and character development unfolded. In particular, Jaehan and Yechan expressed the colorful emotions of the youth with delicate acting skills, increasing the viewer's immersion. Not only the uplifting visuals and the character and the unified appearance, but also the perfect acting breath of the two is receiving favorable reviews.

About the drama:

Thanks to the passionate performances of OMEGA X's Jaehan and Yechan, who played the lead roles, 'A Shoulder To Cry On' After the release of episode 3, it ranked first in the WATCHA TOP10, followed by 'Comfort the boy!' Among the OST albums, the English version of 'Come Together' continues to rise in popularity at home and abroad, such as topping overseas music charts. 'A Shoulder To Cry On' is based on the webtoon of the same name, 'A Shoulder to Cry On (author Animal)', which maintained a top rank at the time of serialization in Lezhin Comics and drew attention. Kim Jaehan and two-faced class president Tae Hyun (Shin Yechan), who have secrets, are looking for each other's target. Meanwhile, 'A Shoulder To Cry On', starring OMEGA X's Jaehan and Yechan, will be released once a week on Wednesdays and Thursdays through WATCHA, Wavve, and TVING.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo takes on an edgy look in the newest concept photo for upcoming title track FLOWER

Advertisement