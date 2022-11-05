OMEGA X’s Jaehan and Yechan’s new BL drama to postpone release due to recent scandal

On November 4th, the production team of 'A Shoulder to Cry On' posted on the official social media handles, "In relation to the recent OMEGA X incident, 'A Shoulder to Cry On' is also giving opinions mixed with concerns about whether it will affect the production of the work, so as a production company, we are not making an official statement about this. We will state our position.”

A Shoulder To Cry On:

'A Shoulder to Cry On' is based on a webtoon of the same name, and tells the story of Lee Da Yeol (Kim Jaehan), who dreams of becoming an archer and runs forward, meets Jo Tae Hyeon (Shin Yechan), who has been deceived by her past wounds. However, last month, controversy erupted when OMEGA X was caught being abused and assaulted by the agency's representative during a local tour in the United States. In this regard, netizens were shocked by the release of a recorded file in which a woman said "get up" after a sound as if she had hit someone.

A Shoulder To Cry On production team:

The production team said, "'A Shoulder to Cry On' was scheduled to be aired around November 2022 and was in the process of confirming domestic and international OTT and platforms. "they said. However, "We hope that the relationship between the two actors, Kim Jaehan and Shin Yechan, who led the work, and their group, OMEGA X, will be resolved smoothly, and with this issue, ‘A Shoulder to Cry On' production team expresses great regret and sympathy for the recent situation," they said.

Finally, the production team added, "We will do our best to consult with domestic and foreign platforms so that this work, which has been created by many actors and staff, including actors Kim Jaehan and Shin Yechan, does not stop."

ALSO READ: Kim Min Jae reprises role alongside So Ju Yeon, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung for ‘Dr. Romantic 3’

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments below.