'Omg Jungkook' trends as BTS' Jungkook and Usher dance together sending fans into frenzy

BTS' Jungkook trended on social media platforms once again as he shared a video of him and Usher dancing. Fans couldn't get enough of them as they both displayed their own styles and vibes. The idol had confirmed earlier this month that he would be enlisting for his mandatory military service this December.

BTS' Jungkook and Usher show off grooves

Jungkook and Usher came together and danced to the pop classic Yeah! by the American singer. Both artists are known not only for their dance but their vocals also. Jungkook and Usher moved to the sound of the song and each displayed their own style and flavour. While Usher was relaxed and had a stylish vibe, Jungkook on the other hand had charisma and chill. Fans raved at their synergy and appreciated their grooves. 'OMG JUNGKOOK' trended on the social media platform X as fans complimented the idol's dance and his hairstyle.

BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next to You Usher remix was released on December 1. This remix with the American R&B artist Usher is a smoother version of the energetic song and has a velvety touch to it. The song showcases the synergy between the two artists. Standing Next to You is the title track of Jungkook's debut album as a soloist GOLDEN which was unveiled on November 3.

Jungkook's recent activities

On November 22, Jungkook announced that in December he would be enlisting for his mandatory military service by posting a heartfelt letter to his fans. In the letter, he assured the fans that he'd be back as a more mature person on stage. He also thanked them for their support and expressed his love for them.

Jimin and Jungkook finished their schedule in Japan and flew back to South Korea earlier this week. They were seen filming using a camera at the airport hinting at an upcoming collaboration project.

Jungkook released his first album as a soloist on November 3, titled GOLDEN, along with the music video for the title track, Standing Next to You. The album included his previous successful releases, Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. He also collaborated with Major Lazer and DJ Snake on tracks.

