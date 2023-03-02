‘OMG this is crazy’ says TXT’s Taehyun as he reacts to BTS’ J-Hope’s upcoming collab with J Cole

BigHit Music dropped a teaser video of BTS’ J-Hope’s upcoming single featuring American rapper J Cole and took the internet by storm. While fans were expecting to be surprised by J-Hope’s musical brilliance, they definitely did not expect to see J Cole in the official teaser of the song. Tomorrow X Together's Taehyun joined netizens in their moment of surprise as he expressed how moved he was by this collaboration. He also shared how great he thought it was that two of his idols J-Hope and J Cole were finally collaborating. He concluded by asking his fans “why am I the one who’s crying?”

Taehyun's response

Tomorrow X Together's Taehyun had a response that wasn’t exactly too different from that of ARMYs. He was perplexed, moved, and blissful just like they were. Taehyun’s fanboy moment was quick to pick up momentum and was soon reshared by netizens who related with him in his simultaneous shock and joy. Taehyun also expressed how eager he was for the entire album. He even ended up asking J-Hope when he was planning to release the album in its entirety. Unsurprisingly, fans could not stop gushing over Taehyun’s fanboy moment.

J-Hope dropped the official teaser for his upcoming single ‘On The Street’ this morning. Fans were flabbergasted to see him standing next to J Cole against the backdrop of a calm New York City. J-Hope’s fondness for American rapper and record producer J Cole has been made conspicuous in a lot of J-Hope’s actions. The BTS rapper and dancer has never shied away from appreciating the impact J Cole has had on his music. From dedicating lyrics to J Cole’s brilliance to naming albums the way J Cole does, J-Hope has been downright transparent in his appreciation for J Cole.

It was recently reported that BTS’ J-Hope will soon leave to fulfil his military commitments. After Jin, he will be the second BTS member to do so. Since the artist will soon be away from his fans, his upcoming music is being looked at as a parting gift to the ARMYs. On The Street will be released tomorrow at 10:30 PM IST.

