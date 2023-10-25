Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint: Here's what we know about film rumored to star Lee Min Ho and Jisoo

Lee Min Ho and BLACKPINK member Jisoo have been rumored to be a part of the main cast for Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint. The film based on a webtoon has been creating a lot of buzz due to its star cast that has been revealed and the mystery that has been created around the film and its production. While little is known about the film for now, here is what we do know.

Lee Min Ho and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo are part of Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint cast

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint has been making waves since it revealed the film's cast. Actor Ahn Hyo Seop will play Kim Dok Ja, and Nana from After School will play Jung Hee Won. Lee Min Ho will take on the role of Yoo Joong Hyuk, and BLACKPINK member Jisoo will be appearing as Lee Ji Hye. Since the reports of Jisoo being a part of the film have been floating, fans have been heavily discussing the movie. Fans are excited to see the actors come together for this exciting project.

The filming is scheduled to start this December. The film will be produced by Realies Pictures, which is famous for making films like Confession, Masquerade, Warriors of the Dawn, and Along With the Gods. The film has also won a copyright contract to produce five parts, and the series is also expected to continue depending on the box office performance.

Mystery around the female lead

Won Dong Yeon, CEO of Realize Pictures, the producer of "Omniscient Viewpoint," said on social media on October 24 that they will continue the worldview of the original film and make it interesting; however, Han Soo-young's actor cannot be released until the film is released. Hence, there is a lot of suspense around who will be taking on the role of the lead female protagonist.

Plot of Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint

The story revolves around an office worker, Dokja, who reads a literature piece titled 'Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse.' Suddenly, the real world turns into the novel's world, and only Dokja knows how the world will end. As he knows how the story will turn, he will have to take charge and save the world. The story is adapted from an action-fantasy webtoon by the same name.

