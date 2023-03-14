On The Street by BTS’ J-Hope enters Billboard's hot 100, makes his highest solo entry ever

BTS’ J-Hope dropped his single ‘On The Street’ on March 3, 2023. The song featured American rapper and record producer J. Cole. Within a few weeks of its release On The Street has rewarded J-Hope with his highest entry to Billboard’s ‘Hot 100’ chart. The song has officially made its ‘Hot 100’ debut at number 60. Besides the aforementioned achievement, the song has also managed to rank second on the top selling charts. Here, J-Hope is second only to rapper and singer Nicki Minaj who recently dropped her single ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze.’

With its sombre composition and impeccable rap, ‘On The Street’ was quick to please listeners and became a global favourite in no time. Within just 11 days of its release, the song has managed to amass a whopping view count of 21 million on YouTube. The song was released as a personal gift to fans and had lyrics that were in direct alignment of that sentiment. The song was a reminder to fans that J-Hope is still very aware of where he has come from. The song was as much a personal achievement for J-Hope as a personal one. The BTS member had long admired J. Cole and had considered him an inspiration for creating music.

On The Street is one of J-Hope’s finest compositions and its brilliance is evident in its aforementioned accomplishments. While BTS has a history of topping weekly charts and selling charts but when individual members of the group achieve their level recognition, it becomes quite conspicuous that it is the talent and musical genius of each member of BTS that contributes to its impeccable discography.

J-Hope had dropped ‘On The Street’ as a parting gift for fans because the BTS member recently initiated the procedure for his military enlistment. J-Hope will be joining fellow member Jin in fulfilling his mandatory military commitments. Jin was the first BTS member to enlist in the army. Since the members of BTS are currently focusing on their solo projects and releases, ARMYs are eagerly looking forward to any new releases as they await the group’s comeback in 2025.

