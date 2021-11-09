'Once Again' star Lee Sang Yeob in talks to star in upcoming drama 'Eve's Scandal'

'Once Again' star Lee Sang Yeob is in talks to star in the upcoming tvN drama 'Eve's Scandal'. On November 9, Lee Sang Yeob's label Ungbin ENS confirmed that the actor has indeed received the casting offer and is positively considering the offer. The drama will be written by Yoon Young-Mi, who wrote 'Bride of the Sun', 'One Well-Raised Daughter', 'Birth of a Beauty', and 'Nice Witch'.

'Eve's Scandal' is a melodrama about a ₩ 2 trillion ($1,703,737,140) divorce lawsuit involving chaebols. If cast, Lee Sang Yeob will be playing the role of human rights lawyer Seo Eun Pyeong. Seo Eun Pyeong is a character who meets a girl named Irael and sacrifices everything she has built up for love. Irael, the female lead who Seo Eun Pyeong loves, is a character who goes through an unfortunate family history between a genius father and a beautiful mother and transforms into a character with beautiful charm. Actors Seo Ye Ji and Park Byung Eun are also in talks to star in the series.

Lee Sang Yeob is known for starring in a sitcom like 'Living Among the Rich', the melodrama 'The Innocent Man', the period drama Jang Ok Jung, 'Living by Love' and the fantasy drama 'While You Were Sleeping'. He was cast in his first leading role in the weekend drama 'A Little Love Never Hurts'. However, he gained immense recognition for portraying the role of Yoon Gyu Jin in the weekend drama 'Once Again'.

