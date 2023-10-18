Once Upon a Boyhood: Im Si Wan and Lee Sun Bin's thriller-comedy confirms late November release

Im Si Wan and Lee Sun Bin starrer Once Upon a Boyhood has been confirmed for a late November premiere. The drama has been much anticipated as viewers are looking forward to the performances of the two capable actors and the nostalgic setting along with the thriller plot. Here are the details.

Im Si Wan and Lee Sun Bin’s Once Upon a Boyhood is to be released in November

Im Si Wan known for his dramas like Run On and Lee Sun Bin known for Work Later, Drink Now will be taking up the lead roles in Once Upon a Boyhood. The series by Coupang Play has been confirmed for a late November release this year. They also released a set of teaser stills creating more hype around the project.

The teaser still gives off a nostalgic feel as the students can be seen in uniforms in an older fashion. Im Si Wan’s character very interestingly is being carried on the shoulders by his classmates and in another he is holding a shovel. Lee Sun Bin can be seen with her group of friends, all clad in the late 80’s style.

Summary, cast, and other details of Once Upon a Boyhood

Set in 1989, Once Upon a Boyhood is a slice-of-life mixed with thrill and comedy. It is a coming-of-age story of a boy who changes and from being the underdog becomes the popular kid. Im Si Wan plays Jang Byung Tae who is a student at Buyeo Agricultural High School. He was considered to be an odd person in his previous school but as he starts a new journey, he wishes to enjoy his school life.

Things take a turn for him when he is mistaken for the best fighter in the area. Soon, he gets involved with other students, Park Ji-Young who will be played by Lee Sun Bin, Jung Kyeong Tae played by Lee Si Woo and Kang Sun Hwa played by Kang Hye Won.

