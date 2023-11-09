Once Upon a Boyhood: Im Si Wan, Lee Sun Bin and more go retro in character posters for thriller-comedy

Im Si Wan and Lee Sun Bin starrer Once Upon a Boyhood has been confirmed to premier of November 24. The drama has been much anticipated as viewers are looking forward to the performances of the capable actors and the nostalgic setting along with the thriller plot. The mystery plot is also infused with comedy which makes for a unique theme.

Once Upon a Boyhood character posters unveiled

On November 9, the character posters for the much awaited drama Once Upon a Boyhood starring Im Si Wan and Lee Sun Bin was released. The drama by Coupang Play is a thriller comedy which will transport the viewers back in time. The individual posters for Im Si Wan, Lee Sun Bin, Kang Hye Won and Lee Si Woo was released.

In the posters, the characters are sporting retro uniform and are carrying looks from the late 80s. Every poster includes the chracters' titles and a line to describe their characters. Im Si Wan plays a high shcool buy whose dream is very simple; not to get beaten up and live peacefully. Lee Sun Bin playes the confident girl who is not embaressed. Lee Si Woo takes on the role of the school thug who is also known as Asan's Black Tiger. He feels at ease when the world is at his feet. Kang Hye Won is playing a kind girl who wants someone who will care for her.

More deatils about Once Upon a Boyhood

Set in 1989, Once Upon a Boyhood is a slice-of-life mixed with thrill and comedy. It is a coming-of-age story of a boy who changes and from being the underdog becomes the popular kid. Im Si Wan plays Jang Byung Tae who is a student at Buyeo Agricultural High School. He was considered to be an odd person in his previous school but as he starts a new journey, he wishes to enjoy his school life.

Things take a turn for him when he is mistaken for the best fighter in the area. Soon, he gets involved with other students, Park Ji Young who will be played by Lee Sun Bin, Jung Kyeong Tae played by Lee Si Woo and Kang Sun Hwa played by Kang Hye Won.

