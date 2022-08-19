Once Upon A Small Town: Red Velvet’s Joy, Choo Young Woo & Baek Sung Chul star in reality show style trailer

On August 19, KakaoTV released the main trailer for the upcoming rural romance drama featuring Red Velvet’s Joy, Choo Young Woo and Baek Sung Chul. The trailer is in the reality series style where they are interviewed about their daily life, love, friendships and more! It shows how Baek Sung Chul is in love with Joy but she has no time for dating. On the other hand, sparks fly between Choo Young Woo and her as he comes back from the city to enjoy the countryside! The drama will be premiering on September 5.

The drama follows Han Ji Yool (Choo Young Woo) who works as a veterinarian in Seoul. One day, he receives a phone call from his grandfather. His grandfather doesn’t mention specifics, but his voice sounds serious. Han Ji Yool decides to go to Heedong Village, where his grandfather lives and runs an animal clinic.

There, Han Ji Yool meets Police Officer An Ja Young (Joy). It turns out his grandfather is actually touring Europe. According to the note left by his grandfather, Han Ji Yool has to take over his grandfather’s animal clinic for a half year, while his grandfather is away.

Even when An Ja Young was preparing for her test to become a police officer, she wanted to work as a police officer in Heedong Village, where she grew up. She is usually the first one to appear and provide help to residents in need. She helps Han Ji Yool solve inconveniences related to his daily life in the village and they develop a romantic relationship.

