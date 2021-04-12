With one day to go for solo comeback, MAMAMOO's Wheein reveals another video teaser for Water Color

MAMAMOO's Wheein has revealed another MV teaser for her solo release.

On April 12, through their official YouTube channel, Mamamoo's Wheein released a teaser video for the title song Water Color of her first solo mini album Redd, raising expectations for a comeback.The released video is a fashion film-like image that captures Wheein's appearance in various colors, from simple white to bright blue and intense red. First, the appearance of Wheein, who showed off her elegant beauty in a blue dress catches the eye. Following this, the appearance of Wheein who perfectly portrays various charms from a chic white suit to an intense red dress to a sporty blue jumpsuit drew attention. In addition, the scene in which Wheein, who exudes an unrivalled presence among the characters with various outfits and hair, amplifies the curiosity about the main story. The addictive hip choreography on top of the exciting beat gave a foreboding to the jackpot with addictiveness that you would want to follow at a glance. Particularly, the video ends with a scene of Wheein shouting “It all goes well!” with a confident expression, and through this album, the bold message that Wheein wants to convey was revealed, raising expectations.

Water Color is an attractive song with a deep addiction with the addition of Wheein's tickling yet rich vocals on the trendy beat based on new jack swing. The artist's first solo mini album will be released on April 13 at 6 pm KST.

Credits :RBW Entertainment

