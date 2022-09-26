One Dollar Lawyer Ep 1-2 Review: Namgoong Min is a chaotic lawyer with a heart of gold

The first two episodes for ‘One Dollar Lawyer’ are out and it is definitely one of the few legal dramas of the year that will be a breath of fresh air. Namgoong Min as Cheon Ji Hun, a chaotic lawyer with a heart of gold but also with bills piling up at his desk. He is accompanied by his office manager, Sa Mu Jang (Park Jin Woo) who wants to quit working but still remains part of the cause. Cheon Ji Hun is a lawyer that one would call ‘eccentric’, ‘crazy’ and even a ‘mad’ person but he has the skills of a very good lawyer despite having such 1000 won or 1 dollar as his retainer fee.

Baek Ma Ri (Kim Ji Eun), on the other hand, is a cold, calculated probationary prosecutor who wishes to join her grandfather’s law company but comes across Cheon Ji Hun’s frustrating tactics and ends up losing a case in front of her grandfather. Seeing this, he sends her to work in Cheon Ji Hun’s office for 2 months so she can learn his eccentric ways and grow a conscience as a prosecutor.