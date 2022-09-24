‘One Dollar Lawyer’ open with high ratings; ‘The Golden Spoon’ kicks off with average ratings

tvN’s ‘Blind’ starring Ok Taecyeon, Jung Eun Ji and Ha Seok Jin rose slightly to an average nationwide rating of 2.5 percent for its third episode. The drama follows Ryu Sung Joon (Ok Taecyeon), Ryu Sung Hoon (Ha Seok Jin) and Jo Eun Ki (Jung Eun Ji) who become involved in a serial murder case involving jury members as the victims. These three individuals try to uncover the truth behind the deaths.

SBS’ new legal drama ‘One Dollar Lawyer’ featuring Namgoong Min, Kim Ji Eun and more begins with high ratings of 8.1%. It is the most-watched program in the time-slot as well as most watched Friday-Saturday drama of the night! MBC’s fantasy drama ‘The Golden Spoon’ starring BTOB’s Sungjae, Jung Chaeyeon and more starts off with average ratings of 5.1%.

‘One Dollar Lawyer’ shows Cheon Ji Hun (Namgoong Min) who is a lawyer with an unusual style. His hair has a stylish perm. He charges only 1,000 won (about $1 USD) for his service, but he is one of the most skilled lawyers around. He fights against the most expensive lawyers and their rich clients, who try to get away with breaking the law.

Baek Ma Ri (Kim Ji Eun) works as a prosecutor’s assistant after graduating from the Judicial Research and Training Institute. She is confident and posesses high self-esteem. Her grandfather is Baek Hyun Mu (Lee Deok Hwa), who founded the famous Baek Law Firm and works at his law firm as a lawyer. Baek Ma Ri’s life goes smoothly, but her life changes after she meets Cheon Ji Hun.

