‘One Dollar Lawyer’ press conference cancelled as Namgoong Min tests COVID-19 positive

As a result, the team has decided to cancel the press meet as well as the cast’s appearance on the radio show ‘2 O’Clock Escape Cultwo Show’. According to their statement, the actor felt unwell in the morning and took a self-kit test, the results of which were positive. He has planned on taking a rapid antigen test (RAT) next.

Upcoming legal comedy K-drama ‘ One Dollar Lawyer ’ has canceled its press conference which was scheduled to take place on September 20. According to the creators of the show, actor Namgoong Min who takes the lead role of Cheon Ji Hoon in the show, tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day.

The creators confirmed that the show will premiere on September 23 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST) as originally planned. The broadcast schedule is also said to be continuing as normal and without any changes. The representatives further informed that an alternative to the press conference will be planned and notified about in the future.

‘One Dollar Lawyer’ is a courtroom comedy show about a lawyer who takes on pro bono cases by charging them only 1000 KRW as his fees. He challenges the rich and mighty with his righteous methods and tackles crafty actions with justice. Cheon Ji Hoon always looks out for the poor and victimised with his exceptional skills becoming known in the field. A woman named Baek Mari, who is known as ‘legal royalty’, has to suddenly work with Cheon Ji Hoon, bringing on a life-changing experience.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Namgoong Min, Kim Ji Eun and Choi Dae Hoon star in the vintage style character posters for ‘One Dollar Lawyer’