One Dollar Lawyer star Lee Chung Ah joins co-actor Namgoong Min for ongoing sageuk drama My Dearest

Celebrity fame Lee Chung Ah will be joining Namgoong Min once again for the ongoing drama My Dearest starring Ahn Eun Jin. Previously the two stars were seen in K-dramas like One Dollar Lawyer and Awaken, the news of them reuniting in this melodrama has raised expectations among viewers as to what kind of chemistry they will portray in this drama.

Lee Chung Ah joins the cast of My Dearest

Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin's K-drama My Dearest has welcomed another cast member which is Lee Chung Ah. My Dearest is a melodrama about the experiences of humans and their love story amid the Qing invasion in the Joseon Dynasty. Namgoong Min plays Lee Jang Hyun and Ahn Eun Jin plays Yoo Gil Chae who fall in love with each other in this tense environment. Meanwhile, Lee Chung Ah plays a mysterious character in Blue Mask who is involved in the life of Lee Jang Hyun. She is a prisoner hunter during the war who is fierce and bold but known to be a warm-hearted woman. Her appearance has intrigued fans and viewers as this will be the third time Lee Chung Ah and Namgoong Min will be seen on the same screen together.

Lee Chung Ah and Namgoong Min

Previously Namgoong Min played the character of Chun Ji Hoon a highly competent lawyer whose abilities and skills are so effective that could be met with a one-dollar bill, meanwhile, Lee Chung Ah played the role of an attorney in the infamous Baek law firm. In the tvN drama Awaken, Lee Chung Ah played the role of Jamie Leighton a South Korean-born woman adopted by an American family, who returned to South Korea as an FBI investigator. On the other hand, Namgoong Min took the lead as Do Jung Woo, a special team leader at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

Lee Chung Ah's recent activity

The actress recently appeared in the Netflix hit K-drama Celebrity alongside Park Gyu Young and Kang Min Hyuk. This drama is about Seo A Ri (Park Gyu Young), a door-to-door cosmetic saleswoman who was once a rich lady. She got entangled in the dark life of top social media influencers in South Korea.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Lee Min Ki, Han Ji Min, and EXO’s Suho starrer K-drama Behind Your Touch reaches peak viewership ratings