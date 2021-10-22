One Mic Stand Season 2 Review: Karan Johar, Sunny Leone, Raftar’s show is fleetingly funny in parts

One Mic Stand Season 2

Cast: Karan Johar, Raftar, Sunny Leone, Faye D’Souza, and Chetan Bhagat

Creator: Sapan Verma

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Rating: 2/5

One Mic Stand is essentially based on the concept of hiring celebrity non-comedians and seeing the process of them performing a set in front of the live audience for the first time. Stage fright is a relatable feeling for many and hence there is an intrinsic thrill of watching people perform comedy for the first time. However, as expected, most of the guests on the show don’t end up being funny or relatable. Creator and showrunner Sapan Varma has found a brilliant device to make a show which will always have more reliance on the celebrity status of the guests than the brute standard of actual content.

Sunny Leone

The actress was mentored by Niti Palta and ended up creating many stomach-churning lines on the stage. Sunny confidently addressed several public perceptions about her current and previous career choices. Perhaps in the entire show, her act was the closest to her life and brutally honest even when it came to taking a dig at herself. Just like her roles, Sunny could not quite capture the essence of metering an authentic conversation on stage, however managed to make her act a laugh riot of breaking shackles.

Chetan Bhagat

One of the most popular English authors of India chose to stay connected to his Punjabi roots while making people laugh by performing in Hindi. Chetan had the comic rhythm right and could fill the room with laughter even during filler sentences however the act became a bit esoteric about his status in the publishing industry.

Faye D’Souza

Faye’s intrinsically yet unintentionally comic background of hyper-realistic television news served as the perfect ladder to create a bridge of laughter between her and the audience. Needless to say, she is incredibly confident with a mic and had some hilarious juxtapositions wrapped as metaphors about her days in the television news industry vs internet news. Faye earned every second of her bit on stage and delivered some thoughtful truth bombs about the current state of affairs.

Raftar

The prolific rapper seemingly could not hold his own on the stage when it comes to making people laugh. A visibly under-rehearsed Raftar is missing the funny bone. Raftar kept nodding to his own legacy of rap stars and diss tracks as he failed to make a connection with the audience. His delivery was too structured and painfully unfunny.

Karan Johar

Mentored by Sumukhi Suresh, Karan Johar already has the gift of the gab. The filmmaker/host seemed comfortable on the stage and poked holes in his own mythology for the sake of funny. Karan was comfortable in addressing the rough patches in his own filmography and mid-life crisis.

The second season of One Mic Stand could not rise above its own mediocrity. The show perhaps lacks a structural motivation of either letting people connect with the nervousness of the guests or being entirely funny. Sapan adds his own stand-up routine as well as other comics in each episode to keep up the audience with laughs that might not come from the guest’s act. You can watch the show on Amazon Prime Video.

