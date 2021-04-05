ONE MV: ASTRO makes a sensational comeback with this electrifying track!

Bold and Powerful, ASTRO hits it out of the park with this ONE! Read our review below.

ASTRO is back and How! The supremely talented hexad have been dropping stylish concept photos and intriguing teaser videos, hinting at an electrifying comeback for quite some time now. Today on April 5, ASTRO dropped the music video for their title track ONE, and if there is one word to describe it, it would be - Sensational!

From the word go, ASTRO sets temperatures soaring with ONE. ONE is an energetic electronic dance track, which is foot-thumping and powerful. The dance anthem has the chorus 'We Come As One' which sets the tempo and mood of the song. Besides the vocals and dance performance, the visuals and styling are on point. Cha Eun Woo with his ashen-grey hairstyle, Moonbin with his sharp visuals and JinJin donning a chic crop-top will make your heart beat fast!

You can watch the foot-thumping music video below:

All Yours is ASTRO's second full album, which released at 6 pm KST. Their title track, ONE, was released prior at noon KST. ASTRO’s previous full group comeback was in May 2020 with Knock, and Moonbin and Sanha made their sub-unit debut with, Bad Idea in September 2020.

