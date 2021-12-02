One Ordinary Day Review: Kim Soo Hyun’s sublime acting brought to light through despair, should you tune in fo

‘Tune in for Two?’, where we do a first week review of freshly released K-dramas and give you an insight to help you decide if you should turn on the screens for the 2nd week.

Kim Soo Hyun has been a spearhead of the Korean acting industry with his appearance fees charging up to a good 500 million KRW per episode. So when fans heard that he will be returning with another drama, this time as a murder suspect, their expectations shot through the ceiling. ‘One Ordinary Day’ sees Kim Hyun Soo, played by Kim Soo Hyun, under the darker lights of the world when an ill-fated encounter lands him as the prime suspect of a murder.

The first two episodes open up with exceptional acting on Kim Soo Hyun’s part as he embodies a college student wishing to be a part of the ‘IT’ crowd. Fast forward and he finds himself at the house of a girl who enters his father’s taxi that he stole for a quick rush to his friend’s place. As confusing as his situation sounds, it gets entangled even further when Kim Hyun Soo partakes into drugs and ends up passing out in her bed.

The girl ends up getting brutally killed and as you would have it, Kim Hyun Soo runs off with a possible murder weapon and finds himself right at the police station. Between a politically greedy Chief of Police and a weirdly pusy Lawyer Shin Joong Han (Cha Seung Won), his life at the prison cell is nothing short of miserable.

Shin Joong Han is unique as an ill-regarded name within his field and is someone who would take on any case for money. His personal life is a mess, very well carried by Cha Seung Won who looks every bit rugged and desperate.

The first week comes to an end with nothing working well for the suspect and he enters through the grand prison doors, now as an inmate, failing to bail himself out. The story keeps taking turns and with every evidence pointing towards Kim Hyun Soo, we are at the wide eyed for the story that will unfold henceforth.

A 10 on 10 effort by our lead whose shrill cries of “I didn’t do it” stay on your mind. While pity is one emotion we harbour towards him, can his drug-doused state reveal an actual murderer behind the innocent-looking face?

It’s a definite yes to tune in, for us, as we wait to see another inmate story and the truth behind a ruthless murder that becomes senstional news.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: School 2021 Review: WEi’s Kim Yo Han and Cho Yi Hyun get off to a shaky start, should you tune in for two?