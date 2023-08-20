One Piece and Naruto manga manage to break all records this week; Here's how

This certainly is the year for One Piece. For the past couple of weeks, both the anime and the manga have been seeing popularity in massive numbers. In fact, the Gear 5 episodes went on to crash the streaming platforms also. This week, Naruto joined the streak to bring more readership to Manga Plus. With the change in the arc of the story, the readership has reached a new record this week. Here is everything to know about the new record made by One Piece and Naruto.

One Piece and Naruto's new record

Two of the most beloved series in the manga and anime realm, One Piece and Naruto, have captured the hearts of fans worldwide with their gripping stories and captivating characters. Shueisha's MANGA Plus platform is celebrating a remarkable milestone as it witnessed remarkable success in July 2023, marking its second-most-read month ever. Eiichiro Oda's One Piece had taken a few breaks since Chapter 1088, as the creator was working on the Netflix live-action adaptation. This pause heightened the excitement among fans. Meanwhile, Naruto enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting more content, particularly focusing on characters like Minato and other Hokages. The well-received Minato manga has only intensified this longing.

And then came chapters 1089 and 1090. With this, the readership touched a new high because of the break. Yuta Momiyama, the deputy editor-in-chief of Shonen Jump +, credits MANGA Plus's achievement to both One Piece's return and the new Naruto one-shot. MANGA Plus garnered nearly 2 million readers in just one week, reflecting on the massive popularity of the two stories.

What's next for the chapters

As for One Piece, Chapter 1092 is in line with a final release date. The chapter is currently on a break this week. This means that the chapter will only come out on August 28, 2023. And the Naruto one-shot has been released in one go. Fans can continue reading the Boruto chapters every month. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Manga Plus and Viz Media. This section will be updated with more information as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on the same.

