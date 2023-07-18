One Piece Chapter 1088: What to expect from the manga? Release date, time and more details

One Piece fans, the wait is finally over as the beloved manga returns after a month-long break, and it's back with a bang! Chapter 1088 has left fans both amazed and at the edge of their seats with an unexpected twis. Post a month-long hiatus, the latest chapter of One Piece manga has left fans in awe with a hint at the possible demise of a fan-favorite character. After bidding farewell to the Reverie flashback, the story shifts its focus to the events unfolding on Hachinosu, the Pirate Island. With the story resuming at full throttle, we will give you the deets about the release date, exciting speculations, and what lies ahead for the beloved characters in this thrilling chapter!

Release date and time for One Piece Chapter 1088

One Piece fans, mark your calendars for the release of Chapter 1088 as the story unfolds and exciting developments await. It is set to release on July 24 at 12:00 am JST, without any scheduled breaks. This means that fans can look forward to diving into the new chapter as soon as it's available in Japan. For fans in different time zones, the release times are as follows:

- 8:00 am Pacific Time

- 11:00 am Eastern Time

- 4:00 pm British Time

- 5:00 pm European Time

- 8:30 pm Indian Time

- 11:00 pm Philippine Time

For those looking to experience the action firsthand, One Piece can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

What lies ahead in One Piece Chapter 1088?

As we delve into the upcoming chapter, the fate of Monkey D. Garp, Luffy's beloved grandfather, hangs in the balance. Though Garp's situation appears dire, his history of surviving perilous encounters suggests that he may yet overcome the fatal blow dealt to him. Fans eagerly anticipate the resolution of this intense moment, wondering if Garp will once again showcase his legendary strength.

Additionally, Chapter 1088 may wrap up the events on Hachinosu, paving the way for Luffy's return to the forefront. With the long-awaited conclusion of the Reverie flashback and the recent hiatus, fans are eager to witness the continuation of the main storyline and follow Luffy and his crew on their next adventure. The fate of Monkey D. Garp and the resolution of the events on Hachinosu will keep readers on the edge of their seats.

Stay tuned as Eiichiro Oda's epic tale continues to captivate and surprise audiences at every turn.

