One Piece: Hollywood’s live action adaptation of the anime series to start production in August

The production of Hollywood’s live action adaptation of popular the anime series One Piece is all set to start in August. Read on to know more.

A Hollywood live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s fan-favourite manga series One Piece is all set to hit Netflix. One Piece is, hands down, one of the most beloved and popular manga series of all time. Reportedly, ever since its debut in July 1997, in an issue of Weekly Shōnen Jump, about 969 chapters of the manga have been published. And it continues to dominate the manga and anime industries.

One Piece is recognised as the highest-selling manga of all time. The series has managed to outsell the likes of Dragon Ball, Golgo 13, and Naruto and has been adapted as movies and video games. According to Production Weekly, the series is set to begin production on August 31, ComicBook reported. The schedule might change depending on the future COVID-19 complications. The production will take place in Cape Town, South Africa. The project will be helmed by producers Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements and Eiichiro Oda.

Reportedly, if things go according to the schedule, it will take six months to shoot the live-action adaptation and will be ready by February 8. While the makers are all set to move forward with the production, the fans are skeptical about how the project will turn out. Considering One Piece enjoys a massive fan base, it is obvious that the fans will object and express their opinion if anything goes wrong with the much-loved series. The makers have still not revealed the casting One Piece at this time. Netflix will drop ten episodes for the series.

Credits :ComicBook

