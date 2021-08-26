‘One Spring Night’ star Han Ji Min reviews lead role for Lee Joon Ik’s ‘Yonder’

On August 26th, Han Ji Min's agency, BH Entertainment announced, "Han Ji Min received an offer to appear in Lee Joon Ik's new drama 'Yonder' and is positively reviewing it." Yonder refers to a world in which one can live forever without death and in the drama, Han Ji min has been offered the role of a wife, who passed away early.

Director Lee Joon Ik , who directed 'The King's Man', 'The Throne', 'Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet', and 'The Book of Fish', is the first to produce the drama 'Yonder', which is set in a large city in Korea where the ubiquitous environment of the 2040s unfolded. The main character, the man, lives in pain because he cannot forget his wife, who died of cancer. After receiving an email, he chooses Yonder Line, where he can live with her again while throwing away his body.

Han Ji Min, born on November 5, 1982, is a talented actress. After minor roles in All In and Dae Jang Geum, Han had her breakout role in revenge series Resurrection in 2005. This was followed by leading roles in period dramas Capital Scandal and Yi San, contemporary dramas Cain and Abel and Padam Padam, romantic dramas Rooftop Prince, Familiar Wife, and The Light in Your Eyes, as well as drama film Miss Baek. ‘Josée’, her latest film, was about Young Seok, a university student nearing graduation, who comes across a woman in the street who has fallen from her wheelchair and helps her back home. She ends up feeding him a simple meal and he develops a vague curiosity for this woman who introduces herself as "Josée". From this time on Young Seok occasionally stops by Josée's house, receiving free meals and getting to know this woman who reads a lot, has a comprehensive knowledge of whiskey and tells him stories, which he's not sure are true. Gradually, they come to share an unforgettable love.

Meanwhile, 'Yonder' will be released through Teabing Original next year.

