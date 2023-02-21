One The Woman star Honey Lee to lead MBC’s new thriller military drama Flower That Blooms At Night? Find Out

MBC announced on the 21st that it had selected actress Honey Lee as the lead role in the new drama 'Flowers that Bloom at Night'. 'Flower that Blooms At Night' depicts the unfolding story of a widow who leads a double life by climbing over a wall at night and becomes entangled with a coveted servant. Honey Lee plays Jo Yeo Hwa, a widow of 15 years. During the day, she is the daughter-in-law of a noble family who lives quietly without seeing the world outside her fence, pretending to be a modest virtuous woman, but at night she jumps over the fence and takes care of those in need without anyone knowing.

' Phantom ' is a movie depicting the real ghost's unstoppable operation and the desperate struggle of the suspects trapped in a remote hotel to break through suspicion and escape, suspected of being a 'ghost', a spy planted by an anti-Japanese organization in Gyeongseong, the Japanese Government-General of Korea in 1933. The stills released this time draw attention by capturing the various appearances of the five 'ghost' characters who are captivating the audience with their distinct personalities.

Honey Lee, who plays the role of Cha Kyung, staring at her opponent with wet eyes, aiming a gun with watery eyes, shows action and restrained emotions in the process of trying to escape through the finally revealed inner pain and fog-like doubt, as revealed in the stills, and creates a new story. She captivates the audience with her face.

Honey Lee:

Honey Lee volunteered to be a public relations fairy, as well as performing passionately in every film, such as the movie 'Extreme Job', the drama 'The Fiery Priest' and 'One the Woman'. As the lead actor in the movie 'Phantom', which was released on January 18th, he is promoting all directions, from entertainment to pictorial and stage greetings. Honey Lee has been active across various platforms such as tvN's 'Yoo’s Quiz on the Block', SBS Power FM Radio's 'Dooshi Escape Cultwo Show', and YouTube's 'Seasonal Non-Season'. In particular, in 'Yoo’s Quiz', he boasted an unstoppable sense of entertainment, from childhood stories to unusual dances, and MC Yoo Jae Suk cheered, saying, "You're good!"

