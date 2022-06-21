‘One The Woman’ star Honey Lee welcomes first child

Actress Honey Lee has welcomed her first child, a baby girl! On June 21, the actress’ agency, Saram Entertainment, shared the happy news through a statement. According to the statement, Honey Lee gave birth at a hospital in Seoul on June 20, and both the mother and the child are healthy and are currently resting with their family’s care and blessings.

Read Saram Entertainment’s full statement, below:

“Hello.

This is actress Honey Lee’s agency, Saram Entertainment.

This is to share the happy news that actress Honey Lee gave birth to a baby girl at a hospital in Seoul yesterday (June 20).

Presently, both the mother and the child are healthy, and are resting while being surrounded by their family’s celebrations and care.

We express our gratitude to those who were looking on with warm support, and ask for you to please give lots of blessings and support to actress Honey Lee, who has welcomed a precious new life in her family, and her newly born baby.”

On December 21, 2021, actress Honey Lee married her non-celebrity partner, a Korean-American. At the time, her agency confirmed that the private wedding ceremony had been carried out with just immediate family in attendance. Following this, on January 16, Honey Lee’s agency announced that the actress was expecting her first child, sharing “a precious new life has found its way to actress Honey Lee”, and that the actress needed complete rest and stability at that stage.

On the work front, Honey Lee had another reason to celebrate towards the end of last year, as she won an award for her stellar performance in the SBS drama, ‘One The Woman’.

Congratulations to Honey Lee and her family!