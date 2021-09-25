'One The Woman' & 'The Veil' break their own viewership records, ‘Yumi’s Cells’ witnesses a decline

On September 24 KST, the second week’s episode of ‘One The Woman’ & ‘The Veil’ witnessed a huge jump in viewership ratings while ‘Yumi’s Cells’ saw an unfortunate drop.

Starting off with SBS’ ‘One The Woman’, which is a comedy-drama about a prosecutor who switches her life with the daughter-in-law of a chaebol family after losing her memory due to an accident. The drama starring Honey Lee and Lee Sang Yoon led the race with an astonishing average nationwide rating of 12.7 percent!

‘One The Woman’ not only topped the chart as the most-watched k-drama this week but is also the most-watched program this week. Previously, the drama witnessed the highest viewership rating for the premiere as well, amongst the three dramas.

Despite the head-to-head competition with ‘One The Woman,’ Namgoong Min‘s new spy drama ‘The Veil’ set its own record by earning 9.8 percent of the average nationwide rating for its third episode. ‘The Veil’ revolves around an elite field officer who disappears from the face of the earth after some sudden happenings and comes back after a year to seek revenge from the corrupt people who led to his abdication.

Out of the three, tvN’s new romantic comedy series, ‘Yumi’s Cells’ is the one that dipped with average viewership ratings of 1.9 percent for its third episode. ‘Yumi’s Cells’ starring Kang Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun and is about the life of an ordinary girl ‘Yumi’ narrated by the various brain cells controlling her thoughts, feelings and actions. It is unfortunate to see that ‘Yumi’s Cells’ have not been able to pace up in the second week as well after witnessing the lowest rating amongst the three dramas on its premiere.

