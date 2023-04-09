One year of Our Blues: Kim Woo Bin's comeback K-drama that hits all emotional notes

The K-drama industry is constantly evolving, with new shows and actors emerging every year. However, in 2022, ‘Our Blues’ managed to stand out and become the talk of the town. This drama marked Kim Woo Bin's highly anticipated comeback on the small screen, while Lee Byung Hun and Shin Min Ah's captivating romance stole our hearts. Let’s take a look back on the drama for its one-year anniversary.

The Plot of Our Blues

‘Our Blues’ is a drama series that follows a collection of characters with interwoven stories. Lee Dong Seok, a Jeju native, sells goods from his truck and meets Min Seon Ah, a girl with a mysterious past. Ship captain Park Jung Joon falls in love with bubbly diver Lee Young Ok. Fish shop owner Jung Eun Hee reunites with her past love Choi Han Soo on Jeju Island. Through their relationships, the drama explores themes of love, loss, youth, aging, and coping with depression. There is a lot of sadness in this series, as the title suggests, but there is also hope. Each moment of vulnerability and pain is accompanied by brief moments of joy and, at the very least, hope for the future. With a raw exploration of mental health, age, class, grief, fear, and more, 'Our Blues' has a storyline for everyone. Viewers will be able to see themselves reflected in one way or another through various windows into interconnected lives. 'Our Blues' manages to pull off a form of cross-generational storytelling that hits every emotion imaginable, from loving joy to earth-shattering grief, spanning generations.

Kim Woo Bin's highly anticipated comeback

After a long hiatus due to health issues, Kim Woo Bin made his highly anticipated comeback in ‘Our Blues’. He portrays the busy life of a ship captain with a kind heart. Despite the fact that everyone else seemed to be heading to Seoul, he remained behind to protect his hometown of Jeju Island. He is not greedy in any way, and he has no lofty goals. His ambition is to live in Jeju with the woman he loves. He's also a romantic who lives near the beach in a remodeled bus that resembles a cafe.

The Story of Hope and Healing

The most powerful story in 'Our Blues' revolves around two high school students. Jung Hyun (Bae Hyun Sung) and Bang Young Joo (Roh Yoon Seo) are in love and plan to attend Medical School in Seoul. Young Joo's desire to leave the small island pushes the two together like Romeo and Juliet, meeting behind their fathers' backs. Jung In Kwon (Park Ji Hwan) and Bang Ho Sik (Choi Young Jun), children of single fathers and former friends, have their plans thrown into disarray when Young Joo becomes pregnant. This young couple is used in 'Our Blues' to explore abortion and parenthood. This series highlights the difficulties of being ‘too young’ at 18 to have an abortion and the pressure from doctors to keep the child. But that hope is tempered by the harsh reality that decriminalisation does not imply ease of access, especially when fear prevents Bang Young Joo from seeking one early in her pregnancy. While Jung Hyun is present throughout, he is supportive, and respectful, and does his best to meet Bang Young Joo's needs.

Impact on the K-drama Industry

‘Our Blues’ was not only a hit with fans but also had a significant impact on the K-drama industry. The drama challenged the status quo and proved that a drama doesn't need to follow the usual formula to be successful. It swapped all buzz-worthy dramas and actor rankings and became a game-changer. It's unique storyline and talented cast showcased the industry's potential to take risks and produce innovative content. ‘Our Blues’ left a lasting impression on the fan's hearts. It proved that K-drama fans are hungry for fresh and innovative content and are willing to embrace shows that challenge the norm. As we look back on its one-year anniversary, we can't wait to see what other groundbreaking shows the industry has in store for us.

