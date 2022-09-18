One year of Squid Game: Countless accolades, viral fame and a renewal, here’s what the show earned

Being released on 17 September 2021, the show was introduced to the people in one go like most series for the platform. 8 episodes full of grime and gore, built on the many struggling situations of cash-short people around the world, it hit off the charts. Receiving an unexpected and unprecedented response, it soon became the most watched show in the platform’s history.

Director and writer Hwang Dong Hyuk is known to have been working on making ‘ Squid Game ’ what it is for over a decade. Deep in debt during the infamous 2008 financial crisis, Hwang reportedly worked on the idea of creating a story based on the difficulties due to lack of money and developed it over the following years. As ‘Squid Game’ came to fruition, the world met with a story like no other and Netflix experienced this influx of interest for a South Korean show for the first time.

‘Squid Game’ has since received countless accolades from over the globe, with the most recent being Primetime Emmy nods for Hwang Dong Hyuk’s directing, Lee Yoo Mi’s guest appearance and Lee Jung Jae’s acting in the role of Seong Gi Hun. A year since its release, there has been nothing but praise and demand for more leading to a renewal of the show. According to the latest updates Hwang Dong Hyuk is in the process of writing another historical season which is expected to release in 2024.

‘Squid Game’ has not only brought fame to the writer but the cast has been immensely under the spotlight. Especially for breakout artists like Jung Ho Yeon who made her successful debut as Kang Sae Byeok, Indian born actor Anupam Tripathi who finally found the much needed fame and Wi Ha Joon who has since taken on lead roles with no plan of slowing down anytime soon.

A viral fever of the show spread across the world as a real-life adaptation, a Squid Game Day and even fan clubs have been formed for avid followers. As the series completes a year since its release, it will only be right that it has been a sensation that is bound to continue for years!

