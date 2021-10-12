One year on, Pratik Gandhi's Scam 1992's super hit theme song gets a new Hindi-Gujarati rap twist.

Indian hit web series Scam 1992, which shot Pratik Gandhi to fame, clocked one year on 9 October and the team have been celebrating with some great memories. One such fond memory is the super hit theme soundtrack that made fans falls in love with Scam 1992 even more. Created by Achint, the theme track was as popular as the show.

Now, to mark the epic show's one year anniversary, creators gave the track a new Hindi-Gujarati rap twist. While we can recognise the track with just a beat, the creators have now added new Hindi and Gujarati lyrics to the song. Not just that, the song also features rap lyrics.

Director Hansal Mehta was also excited about this new addition as he reposted the tweet and wrote, "What is this surprise?"

Check out the new version of the Scam 1992 theme song below:

To mark the show's first anniversary, Pratik Gandhi shared a brief video clip and wrote, "Dear 9th Oct, you've a special place in our calendar & our hearts. It's #oneyearofscam1992 & the love is still pouring in. No words can do justice to what I feel & want to express. The deepest gratitude and absolute joy this journey has given all of us. Ishq and absolute ishq."

Director Mehta also shared some fond behind the scenes photos and remarked, "Over 2.5 years of development, 560+ pages of script, 85+ days of shoot and nearly 8 months of post production. Efforts of 100+ people, overwhelming love of millions. 1 year since it began to stream. Thank you team. Thank you audiences. Thank you universe. 1 year of #Scam1992."

Check it out if you haven't already:

Here's happy scamming to the team of Scam 1992!

