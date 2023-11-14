OneTwo’s Oh Chang Hoon passes away at 47 after brave battle against cancer

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

On November 14, at the age of 47, Oh Chang Hoon from the hip hop group OneTwo succumbed to his battle with cancer. According to industry sources, he passed away at 6:30 AM in the hospital. Oh Chang Hoon had been grappling with stage 4 colon cancer and neuroendocrine cancer, having recently undergone surgery and was under monitoring for his recovery.

Born in 1976, Oh Chang Hoon made his debut in 2003 as a member of the duo OneTwo, alongside Song Ho Bum. His contribution to the entertainment industry will be remembered, and his untimely passing is a loss to the music community.