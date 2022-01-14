ONEUS announce dates for 2022 U.S. tour in THESE cities

ONEUS have officially announced their plans for a 2022 tour that will take them stateside later this year. They announced their tour plans via a cinematic teaser video detailing the names of 14 U.S. cities: New York, Wilkes-Barre, Pontiac, Minneapolis, Orlando, Atlanta, Cleveland, Louisville, Chicago, Lawrence, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, and Beverly Hills.

ONEUS has now announced the dates for their upcoming U.S. tour! After kicking off their 2022 'BLOOD MOON' tour in New York on February 12, ONEUS will perform in Wilkes-Barre on February 13, Pontiac on February 16, Minneapolis on February 19, Orlando on February 22, Atlanta on February 23, Cleveland on February 25, Louisville on February 26, Chicago on March 1, Lawrence on March 3, Dallas on March 6, Houston on March 7, and Phoenix on March 11, before a final show in Beverly Hills on March 12.

Meanwhile, two members of ONEUS - Leedo and Xion are on a hiatus due to health-related complications. Leedo is diagnosed with skin inflammation on the soles of his feet and is advised to be careful with his daily activities for about a week starting from the date it occurred. As for Xion, he has slightly strained his knee while coming down the stairs and is currently wearing a knee brace. As per the doctor's advice, they will be taking some time off to rest themselves and recover fully. Get well soon, Leedo and Xion.

