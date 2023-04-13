ONEUS announces first comeback as 5-members in May following Ravn's departure

ONEUS gearing up for a May comeback. This will be the group's first music release in about 8 months, following the release of their 8th mini album 'Malus,' as well as the team's first 5-member reunion since Ravn's departure last October.

ONEUS prepares for the first comeback as 5-members

Despite Ravn's departure, ONEUS has continued to push forward with new music and performances. This comeback will feature new music and performances from the remaining members of ONEUS, showcasing their versatility and talent as a group.

Ravn’s Departure

In October 2022, Ravn departed from the group. The former member left the group after an alleged ex-girlfriend accused him of infidelity, gaslighting, and other offenses. The news was a shock to fans, who had grown to love Ravn's unique style and talents as a rapper and producer. Despite the fact that nothing had been confirmed, Ravn opted to leave so that other members would not be damaged as a result of the problem.

ONEUS fans are in for a treat

Fans of ONEUS have been eagerly anticipating the group's first comeback as 5-members, and are excited to see what new music and performances the group has in store for them. Many fans have taken to social media to express their support for the group and to wish Ravn well in his future endeavors.

ONEUS' first comeback as 5-members is proof of the group's strength and resilience in the face of change. While fans will miss Ravn, they are also excited to see what surprise will the group come back with. Despite the change in lineup, the remaining members of ONEUS have continued to showcase their talents and dedication to their music. As the group prepares for their comeback, fans can expect to be treated to new music and performances that will showcase ONEUS' unique style and versatility.

About ONEUS

ONEUS is a South Korean boy band established by RBW. Ravn quit the original six-member group on October 27, 2022. On January 9, 2019, the band released their first extended play, Light Us with ‘Valkyrie’ serving as the lead single. The single debuted in the top ten of various nations' iTunes charts, including number one in the United States and Australia, and reached number fifteen on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart. The quartet earned the ‘Next Artist Award’ at the 2019 Soribada Best K-Music Awards in August.

ONEUS has two meanings. The first is that the members came together by drawing strength from all of their followers. The other meaning represents ONEUS' ambition to bring together ordinary people who will work together to create a united world. ‘Oneus’ can also be spelled ‘One Earth’ in Korean.

