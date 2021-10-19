ONEUS announces their new album ‘Blood Moon’ with a cryptic poster

According to RBW Entertainment, ONEUS will release their 6th mini album 'BLOOD MOON' on November 9 and begin their comeback activities. On this day, ONEUS' official social media handles attracted the attention of fans by posting a teaser image with a mysterious atmosphere featuring the logo in harmony with the moon, flowers, and clouds.

It is the first time in about six months since the release of the 5th mini-album 'BINARY CODE', that ONEUS is releasing a new album. During the hiatus, they released two singles through the special project 'ONEUS Theatre'. Prior to their comeback, they will hold a solo concert 'ONEUS Theater: Jeokwoldo' for two days on November 6-7.

ONEUS released a MV for the second song 'Life is Beautiful' of 'ONEUS THEATRE' on the official social media handles recently. In the video, in the auditorium with the lights turned off, ONEUS appeared in school uniform, drawing attention.

In the heavy silence, Hwan Woong stands up on the desk as if he has made up his mind, and the members who see it also follow Hwan Woong and step on the desk and stand up. It is a reproduction of a famous scene from the movie 'Dead Poets Society', and the phrase 'Carpe diem' (Enjoy the present) is written on the blackboard background.

On August 4, ONEUS dropped the first performance MV of one of their older B-sides ‘Shut Up and Crazy Hot’ in the ‘ONEUS Theatre’ series and their performance was definitely ‘crazy hot’! ONEUS Theatre is a running segment by the group where they gift their fans with immaculate performances of various songs in a movie-like form. Each performance has just pushed the envelope a little further but this MV has completely floored every single viewer.

