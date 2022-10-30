ONEUS’ Hwanwoong talks about ex-member Ravn at Seoul concert; Group asks fans to trust them again

ONEUS, a boy group from RBW, originally debuted with 6 members. However, early this week it was announced by the agency that member Ravn has decided to depart from the group and they will continue as a five piece following cheating allegations made by an anonymous person who claims to be his ex-girlfriend. After careful discussions with Ravn and the rest of the team’s members, Ravn decided to voluntarily leave in order to not cause more harm to the group and the company decided to respect his decision. ONEUS’ concert

In a concert that followed, the group with its five members Seoho, Leedo, Keonhee, Hwanwoong and Xion met with their fans for the Seoul stop of their world tour Reach For Us. It marked the opening of their world tour and also served as the first time since Ravn’s departure that the group was able to greet their fans directly.

Hwanwoong’s comments

During the ending ment of the group’s show, one of the members Hwanwoong, was seen talking about Ravn without mentioning his name but honoring his time within the team. In videos shared by fans of the group, Hwangwoon can be seen saying that though they cannot be together (under ONEUS) anymore and he is indeed upset that this happened, it is also true that the time they spent with each other will not disappear. He spoke about continuing to cheer on the group and asked for the same in return. He tearfully asked the fans to respect Ravn’s decision (of deciding to leave).