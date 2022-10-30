ONEUS’ Hwanwoong talks about ex-member Ravn at Seoul concert; Group asks fans to trust them again
ONEUS has now been turned into a five member group following the departure of member Ravn.
ONEUS, a boy group from RBW, originally debuted with 6 members. However, early this week it was announced by the agency that member Ravn has decided to depart from the group and they will continue as a five piece following cheating allegations made by an anonymous person who claims to be his ex-girlfriend. After careful discussions with Ravn and the rest of the team’s members, Ravn decided to voluntarily leave in order to not cause more harm to the group and the company decided to respect his decision.
ONEUS’ concert
In a concert that followed, the group with its five members Seoho, Leedo, Keonhee, Hwanwoong and Xion met with their fans for the Seoul stop of their world tour Reach For Us. It marked the opening of their world tour and also served as the first time since Ravn’s departure that the group was able to greet their fans directly.
Hwanwoong’s comments
During the ending ment of the group’s show, one of the members Hwanwoong, was seen talking about Ravn without mentioning his name but honoring his time within the team. In videos shared by fans of the group, Hwangwoon can be seen saying that though they cannot be together (under ONEUS) anymore and he is indeed upset that this happened, it is also true that the time they spent with each other will not disappear. He spoke about continuing to cheer on the group and asked for the same in return. He tearfully asked the fans to respect Ravn’s decision (of deciding to leave).
In following comments, the members also reiterated that although the new ONEUS will be unfamiliar to the fans, they hope the fans can continue to support them as they have worked really hard to reach where they are. ONEUS hopes that the fans can once again trust them and believe in them as they continue to run ahead. ONEUS will be embarking on their American tour in early 2023.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat