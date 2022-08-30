ONEUS members display their opposing personalities in new concept photos for awaited comeback ‘MALUS’

On August 30th, the management company RBW uploaded individual teaser images for each member of the mini-album vol.8 'MALUS' on the official social media handles of ONEUS.

‘MALUS’ means the tree of knowledge. It is an album that contains an alluring concept that is beautiful but inaccessible. This album contains a total of 7 songs, including the title song 'Same Scent'. The title song 'Same Cent' is a song with a reggae rhythm and a guitar sound.It is the story of a man who cannot forget the scent of his departed lover. 'MALUS' will be released on September 5th at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

On August 25th, ONEUS held the official Initial Chodong certification plaque of Hanteo Chart with their 7th mini album 'TRICKSTER'. The 'Hanteo Chart Official Initial Chodong Certification Plaque' is a commemorative plaque that certifies the official record of an artist who exceeds a certain number of album sales based on the 'Initial Chodong sales' data compiled by the world's only real-time music chart, Hanteo Chart.

Therefore, receiving this certificate means that you are an artist who has achieved significant achievements in K-Pop. ONEUS recorded the Initial Chodong sales of 228,176 copies with the 7th mini album 'Trickster'. It recorded the Initial Chodong sales by about 50,000 copies compared to the previous mini-album's 6th mini album 'BLOOD MOON', surpassing 200,000 copies for the first time.

ONEUS is a South Korean boy band formed by RBW. The group consists of six members: Ravn, Seoho, Leedo, Keonhee, Hwanwoong and Xion. The group released their debut extended play ‘Light Us’ on January 9, 2019.

ALSO READ: WATCH: SHINee’s Key makes fiery solo return with second album ‘Gasoline’

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the concept photos? Let us know in the comments below.