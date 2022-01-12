ONEUS members Leedo and Xion to go on a brief hiatus due to health reasons

ONEUS’s Leedo and Xion are temporarily taking a break from all activities. On January 12, ONEUS’s agency RBW released a statement saying that the two members are experiencing some health issues and will take time off to recover.

Leedo is diagnosed with skin inflammation on the soles of his feet and is advised to be careful with his daily activities for about a week starting from the date it occurred. Despite his discomfort, he participated in a fan signing event to keep his promise to 'TO MOON' (fandom). However, in fear of possible delays with his recovery, he will be taking a week off. We are constantly checking Leedo’s condition, and he’s also working hard to receive treatment.

As for Xion, he has slightly strained his knee while coming down the stairs and is currently wearing a knee brace. Xion also expressed his intention to proceed with the performance, but on January 5, a medical professional advised him to take it easy for one to two weeks, so he is going to be taking a break for a while so that he won’t strain himself.

Both members are listening to the advice of professionals by doing their best to minimize movement and focus on treatment to recover quickly. RBW requested for 'TO MOON's patience and understanding and promised that they will be back soon, healthier than before.

