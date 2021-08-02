ONEUS members release a 'hot' and 'powerful' teaser video for their new performance project

It is commendable how K-pop artists are raising the bar with their incredible talent, brilliant artistry, and the constant need to push the envelope, in bringing forth amazing music and concepts, that we cannot even imagine! Now, ONEUS has taken the onus upon themselves to bring forth their artistry in the form of a new performance project titled, 'ONEUS THEATRE: Shut Up Attack Crazy Hot!' teaser video.

Previously, ONEUS had teased a brief video for their new performance project, 'ONEUS THEATRE'. The first teaser video sensibly depicted the route from a parking lot to a ticket office and entering a cinema, which was directed in a bright and simple manner. Now, to showcase an almost 'night and day' effect, the members can be seen donning stylish outfits, showcasing their stunning duality, and raising temperatures in the new teaser video titled, 'ONEUS THEATRE: Shut Up Attack Crazy Hot!'

You can check out the teaser video below:

This is the second installment of ONEUS THEATRE as the first one was released in 2019 with the theme of popular English film ‘The Kingsman: The Secret Service'. In that performance video, ONEUS wore black suits and performed to the film soundtrack ‘Manner Maketh Man’ by Justin Timberlake. We cannot wait to see what this one has in store for us!

