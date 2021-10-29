ONEUS radiate charisma in the chic white suits for ‘BLOOD MOON’ concept photos

ONEUS unveiled a teaser image containing the concept of the 6th mini-album 'BLOOD MOON'. In the published photo, ONEUS wore an all-white suit, exuding a sophisticated charm. They radiated charisma with their chic eyes with a more masculine visual atmosphere.

In particular, after emphasizing the visuals of the members by matching simple accessories, the styling also took different points and showed off the charm of six people in six colors. Delicate eyes and facial expressions that express a soft inner figure in a strong charm stand out.

As such, ONEUS raised the curiosity for the new album by releasing the second teaser image that showed off a chic yet sophisticated charm following the first teaser image that showed off a stylish look with fusion style. ONEUS will release a new mini album 'BLOOD MOON' on November 9th. It is a new album released six months after 'BINARY CODE' released in May of this year.

The participation of the members is also notable. Raven and Lee Do participated in the rap making of the title song 'Wolhai Beauty' (LUNA), Raven's self-composed song 'Yes Or No', Seoho and Lee Do wrote and composed ‘Swim’ (We're in Love), which participated in the album, is included. It is expected that Lee Do will show his improved musical ability by writing lyrics for 6 of the 7 tracks. On the other hand, ONEUS will make a comeback after releasing the new mini album 'BLOOD MOON' through various music sites at 2:30 pm IST on November 9th.

ALSO READ: Just In: BTS nominated for American Music Awards in THESE categories

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the concept teaser? Let us know in the comments below.