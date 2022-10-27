ONEUS: Ravn voluntarily departs group after cheating controversy; RBW releases statement

RBW released a statement on October 27 announcing the departure of Ravn from the boy group ONEUS . According to the notice, Ravn voluntarily decided to withdraw his involvement from the group in order to not cause more harm to them. The company respected his decision to do so. Ravn’s departure The notice shared on ONEUS’ official fancafe reads,

We sincerely thank the fans for loving the group ONEUS, and with a heavy heart, we are announcing the departure of member RAVN from ONEUS.

Regarding this issue, RAVN who is one of the parties involved, was concerned about the damage it is causing to ONEUS members and fans, and communicated his intention to voluntarily withdraw from the group. After careful discussion with the members, we have decided to respect the decision of his voluntary withdrawal. Therefore, RAVN has officially withdrawn from ONEUS as of today.

ONEUS plans to continue its activities as a five-member group in the future. Apart from RAVN's withdrawal, we discovered false statements and malicious editing in articles related to Ravn during the fact check, and we plan to reveal the clear facts through litigation. In addition, strict legal action will be taken against indiscriminate and malicious slander against the company and artists. Regardless of whether the dissemination article is true or not, we also feel responsible for the lack of artist management.

We deeply apologize for causing concern to many people due to the issue of our artist's private life.

We hope for a lot of interest and support for ONEUS's activities in the future, and once again we bow our heads in apologies for causing concern to our fans.”

ONEUS

The group under RBW first debuted on January 9, 2019 with the mini-album Light On Us. Their original lineup consisted of Ravn, Seoho, Leedo, Keonhee, Hwanwoong and Xion.