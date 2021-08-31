ONEUS reenacts a famous scene from THIS Hollywood film for the new ‘ONEUS THEATRE’ teaser

ONEUS released a teaser video for the second song 'Life is Beautiful' of 'ONEUS THEATRE' on the official social media handles at 2:30 pm IST on the 30th. In the video, in the auditorium with the lights turned off, ONEUS appeared in school uniform, drawing attention. In the heavy silence, Hwan-woong stands up on the desk as if he has made up his mind, and the members who see it also follow Hwan-woong and step on the desk and stand up. It is a reproduction of a famous scene from the movie 'Dead Poets Society', and the phrase 'Carpe diem' (Enjoy the present) is written on the blackboard background.

Then, the background changes to the beach with a refreshing atmosphere. ONEUS will perform in line with 'Life is Beautiful', which has an attractive tropical sound. Oneus' unique energetic appearance gave viewers a sense of happiness, raising expectations for the main story. 'ONEUS THEATRE' is a fan content that combines the movie concept and ONEUS' performance.

On August 4, ONEUS dropped the first performance MV of one of their older B-sides ‘Shut Up and Crazy Hot’ in the ‘ONEUS Theatre’ series and their performance was definitely ‘crazy hot’! ONEUS Theatre is a running segment by the group where they gift their fans with immaculate performances of various songs in a movie-like form. Each performance has just pushed the envelope a little further but this MV has completely floored every single viewer.

On the other hand, ONEUS will release the main video of 'Life is Beautiful' on September 2nd of next month, and then simultaneously release the track worldwide through various music sites at noon on September 3rd.

