ONEUS revive one of their older tracks in a fiery and blazing performance MV

On August 4, ONEUS dropped the first performance MV of one of their older B-sides ‘Shut Up and Crazy Hot’ in the ‘ONEUS Theatre’ series and their performance was definitely ‘crazy hot’! ONEUS Theatre is a running segment by the group where they gift their fans with immaculate performances of various songs in a movie-like form. Each performance has just pushed the envelope a little further but this MV has completely floored every single viewer.

The first song to announce the start of the project is 'Shut Up and Crazy Hot!', which was previously released by ONEUS at an offline concert. As it is a song that has been flooded with requests for music from fans, in order to meet the expectations, ONEUS re-arranged part of the sound source and produced a performance video that was inspired by the concept of the movie 'Mad Max: Fury Road', showing extraordinary fan love.

The MV began with a simple but bold piano run which was soon blended with rock-like guitar riffs and distinct drum sounds. In pure ONEUS fashion, the members danced with complete energy and almost animal- like gaze. The song talks about how they are ready to party at any time, regardless of the situation. The sandy background, brown hues, pleather and straps outfits really tie it all together. Oneus' performance on the desolate desert is expected to radiate even more explosive energy in an overwhelming scale. They truly lived up to being ‘performance kings’.

As such, ONEUS is providing joy to fans by constantly trying to create new fan content even during inactivity, from the performance video of 'Let's Go (LIT)' Taekwondo version produced to commemorate the Olympics to 'ONEUS THEATER'.

