ONEUS’s Keonhee shares cover of favorite song IU’s Ah Puh on his birthday as a gift to fans

ONEUS’s Keonhee released a cover of IU’s ‘Ah Puh’ on his birthday. The idol is dressed in pristine white and quirky half-colored pants. He sits casually in front of a blue wall in the video of the cover song. The wall is decorated with photos that seem to be of Keonhee himself. He enjoys playing with toys around him such as a soft toy of a shark. The small animations of sketches make the whole video more joyful. Keonhee shows his cute child-like charms to recreate photos from his childhood while dancing and playing around.

Keonhee even wrote a long message below the video where he shares that ‘Ah Puh’ is his favorite song. His favorite part from the song is when it says that ‘it’s fun to be scared of something’. Keonhee recounts on how he has always been a coward but the song allows him to look at it from a new perspective. His excellent vocals embrace the song extremely well. The overall theme follows the original song’s lyrics which are talking about a person surfing and falling but doing it again despite the problems. The playful vibe is perfectly captured by Keonhee who has shared this song cover as a gift to his fans.

Keonhee is the main vocalist of ONEUS, a six-member band under the label RBW. The group also includes Ravn, Seoho, Leedo, Hwanwoong and Xion. ONEUS debuted in 2019 with the extended play ‘Light Us’. This year they released their first studio album ‘Devil’ which peaked at number 2 on the Gaon Albums Chart. In May, they made a comeback with the fifth mini album ‘Binary Code’ and its lead single ‘Black Mirror’.

Happy Birthday to ONEUS’s Keonhee!

Watch the cover of IU's Ah Puh by Keonhee here:

