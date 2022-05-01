ONEUS’ Seoho, Hwanwoong & Leedo bring heat in the latest concept photos for ‘TRICKSTER’

On May 1st, RBW released a solo concept photo of member Leedo containing the concept of the 7th mini-album 'TRICKSTER' through the official social media handles. Other members like Seoho & Hwanwoong also posed for the concept photos and they look absolutely gorgeous!

In the published photo, Leedo showed off a reversal charm with a strong muscular body. Leedo, who transformed into bold yellow-green hair, showed off his abs while wearing only a robe, making fans’ hearts flutter.

In another photo, he created a strong and rebellious mood with a red jacket, while perfectly owning the funky style with a sleeveless shirt and studded choker, showing off his warm visuals. In particular, Leedo's charismatic eyes that pierce the screen double the grown-up masculine beauty and overwhelm the viewers at once.

Previously, Hwanwoong exuded charisma with a cynical expression. The studded leather jacket, bold choker accessories, and point makeup with cubic under the eyes exuded a chic and funky mood, stimulating the fans' hearts. Through this concept photo, Hwanwoong foreshadowed his transformation into a rebellious young boy and imprinted his colorful charms.

Seoho kickstarted the individual concept photos with Seoho having transformed into a strong villain with street fashion featuring unique prints and red eye makeup. In another photo, the uniform styling and the 'Bluffing' tattoo on his neck added to the image of a sexy yet funky boy. Next, the black suit with leather and buckle details showed overwhelming sophistication, creating a mood different from other photos.

With this, ONEUS will make a surprise comeback on May 17th with the new mini album 'TRICKSTER' for the first time in 6 months since the 6th mini album 'BLOOD MOON' in November 2021.

ALSO READ: Chi Hoon official exits TO1 and discontinues contract with WAKEONE

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the concept photos? Let us know in the comments below.