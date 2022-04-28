ONEUS take on a rebellious look in the latest concept photos for their latest comeback ‘TRICKSTER’

On April 28th, RBW Entertainment released the group concept photo of ONEUS 7th mini album 'TRICKSTER', raising expectations for their comeback. In the published photos, ONEUS catches the eye with a school uniform style that reflects the individuality of each member. They showed hip and unique styling by adding detailed elements such as coats and chains to a colourful T-shirt.

Against the background of the signboard of 'Bring It On', the dignified force is felt from the appearance of ONEUS radiating charismatic eyes. In another photo, they pose in a space reminiscent of a checkerboard, giving a strong impact, raising curiosity about the concept of the new album.

ONEUS will release a new mini-album including the title song 'Bring it on' on May 17th. The album title 'Trickster', meaning an existence that creates chaos by acting outside the existing system and overturns the ending, foreshadows the strong message of ONEUS, who has aimed at the music industry.

The title song was created by Inner Child (Mono Tree), including Korea's top hit producer Kim Do Hoon, RBW's producers Lee Sang Ho and Seo Yong Bae , to create a custom song for ONEUS' new transformation. Member Raven participated in writing the lyrics to enhance the level of perfection.

Since their debut, ONEUS, who has been dubbed 'stage genius' with powerful choreography and dramatic performances, is expected to capture the hearts of global music fans again with music that harmonises with a unique concept and worldview.

