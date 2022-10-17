ONEUS to continue with 5 members temporarily; Agency comments on Ravn’s cheating allegations

K-pop group ONEUS ’ agency RBW has released a notice addressing the allegations aimed at member Ravn. According to the notice, the group will continue as five members until further update as the company tries to go the ends of the rumors about Ravn. While they will check the truth in the allegations, should they find them to be false, they will pursue legal action against those responsible.

Earlier, ONEUS member Ravn was accused of cheating by a Twitter user who claimed to be his ex-girlfriend. The account holder also alleged that Ravn made her pay for him during the time they dated as he did not wish to be found out by his agency. She accused him of getting her drunk and not being conscious during their first sexual intercourse, as well as owning an audio clip filled with abusive language allegedly used by Ravn for his other ex-girlfriend. Previously, RBW released a brief response where they wished to check the facts regarding the accusations made against their artist.

RBW’s full statement

“Hello. This is RBW.

We express our sincere gratitude to fans who send lots of love and support to group ONEUS, and we would like to inform you regarding the issue of member Ravn’s private life, which is being circulated through social media.

The agency is thoroughly checking the authenticity of the case, and all of Ravn’s scheduled activities will be suspended until the fact-check is complete. Accordingly, ONEUS will continue all future schedules as a five-membered group.

We further inform you that if the agency verifies that the claims are found to be groundless falsehoods, we will take strong action through our law firm. Furthermore, we have confirmed that the concerned post is completely unrelated to the other ONEUS members.

We once again deeply apologize to the fans who must have been surprised by the sudden news, and we will do our best to verify the truth more carefully.

Thank you.”

